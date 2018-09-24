2019 Subaru Forester: Welcome improvements for an already solid SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The new Subaru Forester is... a lot like the old one.
But considering how successful the Forester was in its fourth generation, it's no surprise that this fifth-gen SUV doesn't stray too far from that formula.
The Forester rides on a brand-new platform, though it's less than an inch longer and wider than its predecessor.
All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine with 182 horsepower.
Both the turbo and manual-transmission models are gone for 2019, but that's fine, considering both of them represented about 5 percent of overall Forester sales... combined.
Depending on trim, the Forester rides on either 17- or 18-inch wheels.
All Foresters use a continuously variable transmission with "shift" logic that mimics that of a conventional seven-speed automatic.
Like most Subarus, the Forester comes standard with the company's Symmetrical all-wheel drive.
Forester pricing starts in the mid-$20,000 range, and goes into the mid-$30,000s for higher trims.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Subaru Forester from our first drive in Asheville, North Carolina.