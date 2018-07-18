2019 Subaru Ascent is a well-rounded family hauler

  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
The Ascent is Subaru's largest vehicle to date.

All Ascents are powered by a new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine.

The Ascent is estimated to return 21 miles per gallon city, 27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Like most Subarus, every Ascent comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Base Ascents ride on 18-inch wheels, while 20-inch rollers are optional on the Premium and standard on the Limited and Touring trims.

Subaru's EyeSight package of driver safety tech, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and more, is standard on every Ascent.

With both rear rows of seats folded, the Ascent boasts as much as 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Ascent's design is contemporary, if unimaginative. It looks like a giant Forester.

Limited and Touring models come standard with LED headlights.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Subaru Ascent.

