Prepping the 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan for an off-road adventure

When you know you're going to take a $400,000 car off the beaten path for seven days in the Rebelle Rally, a few preparations are in order.

When we first looked underneath, we knew we would want full skid plates to protect everything from the differential to the oil pan.

With nearly 9 inches of ground clearance, the Rolls Royce Cullinan has a decent amount of space under there, especially for a crossover.

However, there is nothing to be lost by adding underbody protection.

The company even added little skid plates for the air suspension height sensors.

Rolls Royce removed all the carpe in the back and welded in a sturdy spare tire carrier with a secure bottle jack.

After much deliberation, we decided to stick with the stock winter tire package: 21-inch wheels wearing Continental ContiWinter Contact size 255/50.

The total wheel and tire package could not exceed 31.5 inches in order to clear this suspension mount. Wheels couldn't be any smaller due to the large brakes.

I had a cheap light bar that fit perfectly. It's removable and will only be used if we find ourselves out at night.

We left the 6.75-liter V12 engine alone. I think 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque will be enough.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Rolls Royce Rebelle Rally prep.

