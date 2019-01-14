2019 Ram Heavy Duty has all the torque

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty (2500 and 3500) is officially the first heavy-duty truck from the US' Big Three to reach 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
That monster output comes as part of an optional 6.7-liter Cummins diesel I6, which also makes 400 horsepower.
Yet, the engine weighs some 60 pounds less than its previous iteration.
That's thanks to a new cast-iron cylinder head, lighter pistons, new connecting rods and bearings, in addition to an all-new exhaust manifold and tweaked variable-geometry turbocharger.
The base engine is a 6.4-liter V8 putting out 410 hp and 429 lb-ft.
If you're after diesel, but not the full-bore kit, there's another Cummins on offer with 370 hp and 850 lb-ft.
In terms of transmissions, the big-boy Cummins mates to a six-speed Aisin automatic that's built specifically to handle all that torque.
The other, less powerful Cummins variant uses a different six-speed automatic, while the gas V8 hooks up to an eight-speed automatic.
The Ram HD will haul up to 7,680 pounds in the bed, and it will tow up to 35,100 pounds.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Ram HD.