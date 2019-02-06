The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab ditches its crosshairs grille

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Ram is introducing a significantly updated version of its Chassis Cab trucks.
The new Ram Chassis Cab ditches the old model's crosshairs grille for a look inspired by the latest Ram HD trucks.
Under the hood, you can still opt for a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine with up to 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is newly available for the 6.4-liter engine.
The optional 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six has also been upgraded and now makes 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet.
Chassis Cab towing ability is up, to as much as 35,220 pounds, and its payload rating climbs to 12,510 pounds.
New for 2019, the Chassis Cab also offers precollision warning and braking on all trim levels.
Ram says it has made the Chassis Cab even simpler for upfitters to modify for use like this emergency vehicle.
The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab will be built in Coahuila, Mexico, and goes on sale in the second quarter of this year.
