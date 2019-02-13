2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock isn't exactly a faithful follow-up

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The original Warlock debuted in 1976.
Originally conceived as a sort of concept truck for the road, it packed personalization like bucket seats, "fat tires," chrome on the running boards, real oak on the sideboards and gold accent stripes.
Sounds cool, right?
Well, this one is the opposite of that.
First of all, its base is pretty much the opposite of the original idea of a road-going concept, because the Ram 1500 Classic is the last-generation truck.
This new Warlock gets the beefier grille from the Rebel, powder-coated bumpers, black wheels and wheel flares, a 1-inch lift kit, black badges, unique Warlock decals and an optional Sport hood.
Does it have fat tires? No. Does it have chrome? No. Real wood? Nope, not even inside. Gold accent stripes? I think you get where this is going.
The original Warlock, as far as I can tell, didn't have the word "Warlock" anywhere on the exterior, either.
If there's one thing the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock has going for it, it's value, sort of, with a starting price of $35,345 (not including $1,695 for destination).
Keep scrolling, because eventually you'll get to a couple pictures of the real Warlock.