2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock isn't exactly a faithful follow-up

  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
  • Ram Warlock
  • Ram Warlock
  • Ram Warlock

The original Warlock debuted in 1976.

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
1
of 15

Originally conceived as a sort of concept truck for the road, it packed personalization like bucket seats, "fat tires," chrome on the running boards, real oak on the sideboards and gold accent stripes.     

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
2
of 15

Sounds cool, right?

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
3
of 15

Well, this one is the opposite of that.

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
4
of 15

First of all, its base is pretty much the opposite of the original idea of a road-going concept, because the Ram 1500 Classic is the ­last­-generation truck.     

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
5
of 15

This new Warlock gets the beefier grille from the Rebel, powder-coated bumpers, black wheels and wheel flares, a 1-inch lift kit, black badges, unique Warlock decals and an optional Sport hood.     

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
6
of 15

Does it have fat tires? No. Does it have chrome? No. Real wood? Nope, not even inside. Gold accent stripes? I think you get where this is going.     

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
7
of 15

The original Warlock, as far as I can tell, didn't have the word "Warlock" anywhere on the exterior, either.     

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
8
of 15

If there's one thing the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock has going for it, it's value, sort of, with a starting price of $35,345 (not including $1,695 for destination).  

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
9
of 15

Keep scrolling, because eventually you'll get to a couple pictures of the real Warlock.

Published:Caption:Photo:RamRead the article
10
of 15

Published:Photo:RamRead the article
11
of 15

Published:Photo:RamRead the article
12
of 15

Published:Photo:RamRead the article
13
of 15

Published:Photo:RamRead the article
14
of 15

Published:Photo:RamRead the article
15
of 15
Now Reading

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock isn't exactly a faithful follow-up

Up Next

2019 Ram 1500 eTorque: A better truck with hybrid help

Latest Stories

Lightning Motorcycle teases the forthcoming Strike's electric motor

Lightning Motorcycle teases the forthcoming Strike's electric motor

by
2020 Kia Soul EV gets 243-mile EPA driving range

2020 Kia Soul EV gets 243-mile EPA driving range

by
GM's electric bikes branded 'Ariv,' offer 40 miles of range

GM's electric bikes branded 'Ariv,' offer 40 miles of range

by
Why I spell head gasket 'head ga$ket'

Why I spell head gasket 'head ga$ket'

by
Tesla rolls out Dog Mode, Sentry Mode to keep your car and pup safer

Tesla rolls out Dog Mode, Sentry Mode to keep your car and pup safer

by