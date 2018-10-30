2019 Porsche Panamera GTS will make you green with envy

  • 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
This is the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS!

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Available in your choice of sedan or wagon (Sport Turismo), the Panamera is Porsche's best choice for high-speed comfort.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

GTS is a new specification offering lots of performance-oriented goodies, like lowered suspension and 20-inch wheels, plus a number of visual tweaks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Tweaks like a blacked-out sport exhaust...

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

...and even tinted lights if you choose. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Color-contrast interior stitching is available on the interior too, if you like. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

And the GTS is the first Panamera to offer a heads-up display, which is extensively configurable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The 453 horsepower comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The Panamera is ideally suited for bombing down the highway at high speed, but it makes for a better-than-passable track toy, too. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The Panamera GTS hits dealerships this spring for a starting price of $128,300, though you'll have to spend $134,500 for the Sport Turismo shape. Worth it. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
11
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
12
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
13
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
14
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
15
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
16
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
17
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
18
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
19
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
20
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
21
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
22
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
23
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
24
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
25
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
26
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
27
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
28
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
29
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
30
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
31
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
32
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
33
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
34
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
35
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
36
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
37
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
38
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
39
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
40
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
41
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
42
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
43
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
44
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
45
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
46
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
47
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
48
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
49
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
50
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
51
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
52
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
53
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
54
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
55
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
56
of 56
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
