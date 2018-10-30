2019 Porsche Panamera GTS will make you green with envy

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS!
Available in your choice of sedan or wagon (Sport Turismo), the Panamera is Porsche's best choice for high-speed comfort.
GTS is a new specification offering lots of performance-oriented goodies, like lowered suspension and 20-inch wheels, plus a number of visual tweaks.
Tweaks like a blacked-out sport exhaust...
...and even tinted lights if you choose.
Color-contrast interior stitching is available on the interior too, if you like.
And the GTS is the first Panamera to offer a heads-up display, which is extensively configurable.
The 453 horsepower comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.
The Panamera is ideally suited for bombing down the highway at high speed, but it makes for a better-than-passable track toy, too.
The Panamera GTS hits dealerships this spring for a starting price of $128,300, though you'll have to spend $134,500 for the Sport Turismo shape. Worth it.