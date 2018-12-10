2019 Porsche Macan S: As lovely as ever

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche Macan gets a number of updates for 2019.
US-spec models get a few new color choices, including the awesome Mamba Green pictured here.
The base Macan uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 248 horsepower.
The Macan S, meanwhile, gets a new, turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 from the Cayenne, with 348 horsepower.
Every Macan comes standard with all-wheel drive.
The Macan's front fascia gets a small cosmetic update.
The rear end gets the biggest visual update, with LED taillights that run the width of the tailgate.
LED headlights are standard on every Macan.
The 2019 Macan goes on sale in the US in the coming months.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche Macan from our first drive event in Mallorca.