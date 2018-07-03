Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3!
But not just any GT3... this is the GT3 with the Touring Package.
What's that? Well, it's not so much what it is as what it isn't. Specifically, it's a GT3 without the giant wing on the back that most come with.
In other words, it's a little more subtle. And, with a variable sport exhaust, it can be made more quiet, too.
Despite that, it has all the same trackday-prowess as a normal GT3.
And the same 4.0-liter, flat-six making 500 horsepower situated in the rear.
In the front? A modest frunk, enough for a weekend getaway.
So it's subtle, then, yet still blisteringly quick. And sorta practical.
It's a place that I wouldn't mind commuting in...
...if it meant an epic drive home like this every time!