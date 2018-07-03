  • 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
This is a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
But not just any GT3... this is the GT3 with the Touring Package.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
What's that? Well, it's not so much what it is as what it isn't. Specifically, it's a GT3 without the giant wing on the back that most come with. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
In other words, it's a little more subtle. And, with a variable sport exhaust, it can be made more quiet, too. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Despite that, it has all the same trackday-prowess as a normal GT3. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
And the same 4.0-liter, flat-six making 500 horsepower situated in the rear. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
In the front? A modest frunk, enough for a weekend getaway. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
So it's subtle, then, yet still blisteringly quick. And sorta practical. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's a place that I wouldn't mind commuting in...

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
...if it meant an epic drive home like this every time!

Photo:Porsche
