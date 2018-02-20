2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the most powerful one yet

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is once again the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 in the lineup, and also the most capable.     

Its 4.0-liter flat-six now puts out 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 20 and 7, respectively.    

It's 0.1 second quicker to 60 mph, which now arrives in 3.0 seconds.     

As before, Porsche's dual-clutch PDK transmission is the only one available on the GT3 RS.     

Porsche slapped a set of NACA ducts onto the hood, borrowed from the GT2 RS, to help improve brake cooling.    

There's also a new set of helper springs on the front axle to go along with the ones already out back.

An optional Weissach Package replaces the front and rear sway bars, roof, steering wheel trim and shift paddles with carbon fiber copies, shedding 13 pounds in the process and taking another $18,000 of your hard-earned money.    

Magnesium wheels drop another 25 pounds, but you have to shell out $13,000 for that, too.     

The 2019 GT3 RS will run you a cool $187,500 (plus $1,050 for delivery) when it hits dealers this fall, but you can order it starting right now.   

It'll receive a global unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

