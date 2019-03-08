2019 Porsche 718 Cayman T is an ode to base-model excellence

  • Porsche 718 Cayman T
The "T" stands for "Touring," and it's a great package on Porsche's 718 Cayman.

The T pack gets you 20-inch wheels, a lower ride height and Porsche's Sport Chrono package.

The T treatment is available on both the 718 Cayman coupe and 718 Boxster roadster.

The Cayman T is powered by a 300-horsepower, 2.0-liter H4 engine.

You can buy the Cayman T with a six-speed manual transmission (and you should), but a PDK dual-clutch automatic is available. 

The engine's 300 horsepower is complemented by 280 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche says the Cayman T will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds.

Inside, you can spec the Cayman T without an infotainment system (in markets outside the US, anyway).

There's no word on pricing or availability for the US market just yet.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Porsche 718 Cayman T.

