2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists

2019 Genesis G70

The 2019 Genesis G70 is a finalist for this year's North American Car of the Year.

2019 Genesis G70

It's the entry-level sport sedan from Genesis, the recently spun-off luxury division of Hyundai.

2019 Honda Insight

The 2019 Honda Insight is a finalist for this year's North American Car of the Year.

Honda Insight Gallery Promo

The compact gas-electric sedan replaces the Civic Hybrid.

2019 Volvo S60

The 2019 Volvo S60 sedan is a finalist for the North American Car of the Year.

2019 Volvo V60

The S60 is joined by its wagon variant, the 2019 Volvo V60 as a finalist.

2019 Acura RDX

The 2019 Acura RDX is a finalist for the North American Utility of the Year Award.

2019 Acura RDX

The RDX features updated styling and a new touchpad-based infotainment system.

2019 Hyundai Kona

The 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric are finalists for the North American Utility of the Year.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric offers class-leading pure-electric range.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is a finalist for the North American Utility of the Year Award. 

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace is Jaguar's first production electric car.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The new full-size truck features class-leading bed size, an available head-up display and engines from four to eight cylinders.

2019 GMC Sierra

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year Award.

2019 GMC Sierra

The new Sierra is available with a trick multifunction tailgate and even a carbon fiber bed.

2019 Ram 1500

The 2019 Ram 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year Award. 

2019 Ram 1500

The new light-duty full-size pickup features an available light hybrid powertrain and an optional massive 12-inch touchscreen.

