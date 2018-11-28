2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Genesis G70 is a finalist for this year's North American Car of the Year.
It's the entry-level sport sedan from Genesis, the recently spun-off luxury division of Hyundai.
The 2019 Honda Insight is a finalist for this year's North American Car of the Year.
The compact gas-electric sedan replaces the Civic Hybrid.
The 2019 Volvo S60 sedan is a finalist for the North American Car of the Year.
The S60 is joined by its wagon variant, the 2019 Volvo V60 as a finalist.
The 2019 Acura RDX is a finalist for the North American Utility of the Year Award.
The RDX features updated styling and a new touchpad-based infotainment system.
The 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric are finalists for the North American Utility of the Year.
The Kona Electric offers class-leading pure-electric range.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is a finalist for the North American Utility of the Year Award.
The I-Pace is Jaguar's first production electric car.
The 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year.
The new full-size truck features class-leading bed size, an available head-up display and engines from four to eight cylinders.
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year Award.
The new Sierra is available with a trick multifunction tailgate and even a carbon fiber bed.
The 2019 Ram 1500 is a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year Award.
The new light-duty full-size pickup features an available light hybrid powertrain and an optional massive 12-inch touchscreen.