2019 Nissan Titan XD is a middleweight brawler

Nissan's largest vehicle, the Titan XD, hit markets in 2016.

The truck is Nissan's attempt to split the difference between most manufacturers' light-duty and heavy-duty full-size trucks.

The truck has been available with an optional Cummins turbodiesel engine.

Nissan has confirmed that an updated version of the Titan XD is coming later this year, along with an updated version of the regular Titan light-duty truck.

It's unclear what updates will be involved, but the Titan's interior could use a freshening.

That's particularly true when it comes to center-stack infotainment technology.

The 5.0-liter Cummins delivers 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is built at Cummins' plant in Columbus, Indiana.

According to the manufacturer, this engine was "engineered to allow the Titan XD to deliver more towing capacity than most half-ton pickup trucks with a better ride than most three-quarter-tons."

Sadly, this engine combination does not seem to have delivered big sales for Nissan.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD.

