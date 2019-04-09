Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Montana Backdrops Are So Darn Literal Edition.
The Rock Creek Edition is available on midlevel Pathfinder SV and SL models.
A choice of front- or all-wheel drive is available.
The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition has 284 horsepower -- roughly equivalent to one Sinclair Station steer.
Rugged as it may look, the Pathfinder doesn't have serious off-road chops -- though it's still likely capable enough to handle whatever its owners will throw at it.
Darkened visual elements look great on the fourth-generation Pathfinder.
This tester's Midnight Pine Metallic paint looks excellent, and is so dark that it almost looks black in some lights.
The Rock Creek Edition starts at $36,310 for a front-wheel-drive SV grade, including $1,045 for delivery.
The Pathfinder's V6 is strong, and its continuously variable transmission works well.
The 3.5-liter unit features direct injection.
Unique 18-inch wheels are also part of the Rock Creek Edition package.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.
Why yes, we did temporarily dognap a companion from our hotel.
This little guy escaped from our cabin and insisted he ride along with us. Safety first, kids.
I mean, yes, it's available in six other colors, but this shade of green looks just about perfect.
They don't call Montana "Big Sky Country" for nothing.