2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition has rugged good looks

  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-28
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-24
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-13
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-29
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-34
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-15
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-49
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-50
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-22
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-12
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-17
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-18
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-20
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-11
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-9
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-8
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-10
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-30
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-35
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-31
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-45
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-36
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-52
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-55
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-58
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-66
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-63
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-41
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-60
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-44
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-65
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-37
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-40
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-promo
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-43
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-33
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
  • 2019-nissan-pathfinder-rock-creek-5

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Montana Backdrops Are So Darn Literal Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Rock Creek Edition is available on midlevel Pathfinder SV and SL models.

Published:Caption:
2
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

A choice of front- or all-wheel drive is available.

Published:Caption:
3
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition has 284 horsepower -- roughly equivalent to one Sinclair Station steer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
4
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Rugged as it may look, the Pathfinder doesn't have serious off-road chops -- though it's still likely capable enough to handle whatever its owners will throw at it.

Published:Caption:
5
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Darkened visual elements look great on the fourth-generation Pathfinder.

Published:Caption:
6
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

This tester's Midnight Pine Metallic paint looks excellent, and is so dark that it almost looks black in some lights.

Published:Caption:
7
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Rock Creek Edition starts at $36,310 for a front-wheel-drive SV grade, including $1,045 for delivery.

Published:Caption:
8
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Pathfinder's V6 is strong, and its continuously variable transmission works well.

Published:Caption:
9
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 3.5-liter unit features direct injection.

Published:Caption:
10
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Unique 18-inch wheels are also part of the Rock Creek Edition package.

Published:Caption:
11
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.

Published:Caption:
12
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
13
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
14
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
15
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
16
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
17
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
18
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
19
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
20
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Why yes, we did temporarily dognap a companion from our hotel.

Published:Caption:
21
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
22
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

This little guy escaped from our cabin and insisted he ride along with us. Safety first, kids.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
23
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
24
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
25
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
26
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
27
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
28
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
29
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
30
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
31
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
32
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
33
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
34
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
35
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
36
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
37
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
38
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

I mean, yes, it's available in six other colors, but this shade of green looks just about perfect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
39
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
40
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
41
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
42
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
43
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
44
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
45
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
46
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
47
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
48
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
49
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
50
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
51
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
52
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
53
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
54
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
55
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
56
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
57
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
58
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Nissan
59
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
60
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

They don't call Montana "Big Sky Country" for nothing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
61
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Published:Caption:
62
of 62
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition has rugged good looks

Up Next

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: A positive spin on an old favorite

Latest Stories

GMC is bringing some supercar to its Sierra with the CarbonPro bed

GMC is bringing some supercar to its Sierra with the CarbonPro bed

by
Formula Drift now has an electric Camaro race car and it totally shreds

Formula Drift now has an electric Camaro race car and it totally shreds

by
Maserati will have two debuts in NY, and they're not cars

Maserati will have two debuts in NY, and they're not cars

by
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is a sharp, electrified sports sedan

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is a sharp, electrified sports sedan

by
Lexus is embracing middle age, debuting the LM minivan in Shanghai

Lexus is embracing middle age, debuting the LM minivan in Shanghai

by