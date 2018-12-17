Refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano gets more tech and style

  • 2019 Nissan Murano
The Nissan Murano gets a refresh for 2019, with some cosmetic changes and new tech for the popular crossover.

Redesigned LED headlights and taillights are the most noticeable exterior changes.

The 2019 Murano gets a new rear door alert feature and an intelligent driver alertness function, the latter of which can detect drowsy or distracted driving habits.

The 2019 gets new wheel options, including 20-inch rollers on the SL and Platinum trims. 

Nissan's new Safety Shield 360 pack of driver assistance tech is on hand, standard on the high-end Platinum trim and available on the SL.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 adds automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, lane departure and blind spot warning along with rear cross traffic alert.

The Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 sending power to either the front or all four wheels, depending on spec, with output rated at a respectable 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. 

A continuously variable transmission puts the power to the pavement, with D-step logic providing a decent approximation of a standard automatic transmission.

An 8-inch screen houses the NissanConnect infotainment system as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2019 Nissan Murano starts at $31,270. Keep scrolling for more photos of this popular crossover.

