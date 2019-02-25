2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: More range, more power

  • 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus
The Nissan Leaf gets a new Plus model for 2019.

As its name suggests, the Leaf Plus gives buyers more of what matters.

A larger, 62-kilowatt-hour battery provides more power and longer driving range.

Nissan estimates a range of about 226 miles, a substantial improvement over the 151 miles of the standard Leaf.

Horsepower is up from 147 to 214, which makes initial and mid-range acceleration much easier.

The Plus is offered in the same trim levels as the standard Leaf: S, SV and SL.

A tiny "Plus" badge on the back is one of only a couple of Plus-specific changes.

LED headlights are found on this SL Plus tester.

The Nissan Leaf Plus hits dealerships in March.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus.

