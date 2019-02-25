2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: More range, more power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Nissan Leaf gets a new Plus model for 2019.
As its name suggests, the Leaf Plus gives buyers more of what matters.
A larger, 62-kilowatt-hour battery provides more power and longer driving range.
Nissan estimates a range of about 226 miles, a substantial improvement over the 151 miles of the standard Leaf.
Horsepower is up from 147 to 214, which makes initial and mid-range acceleration much easier.
The Plus is offered in the same trim levels as the standard Leaf: S, SV and SL.
A tiny "Plus" badge on the back is one of only a couple of Plus-specific changes.
LED headlights are found on this SL Plus tester.
The Nissan Leaf Plus hits dealerships in March.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus.