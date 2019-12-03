Go far and wide with the 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier

Nissan's Destination Frontier is an example of how you can do it on the cheap. The entire setup here can be had for less than $40,000 if you start with the most basic Frontier: an S trim with a King Cab configuration, rear-wheel drive, a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission, which starts at $19,290.
However, the build you see here uses a midgrade $30,240 SV Crew Cab model with four-wheel drive plus the more powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine and a five-speed automatic transmission. It also has the $995 Midnight Edition appearance package.
The most important thing you can add to a vehicle for off-road durability is tires. Here, Nissan added an excellent set of 33-inch Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires wrapped around 17-inch American Racing wheels.