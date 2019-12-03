Go far and wide with the 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier

  • Nissan Destination Frontier
  • Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier
  • 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier

Overlanding is the next big thing in trucks. Folks have starting kitting out their 4x4s with all the gear they need to get out and explore.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
1
of 25

Nissan's Destination Frontier is an example of how you can do it on the cheap. The entire setup here can be had for less than $40,000 if you start with the most basic Frontier: an S trim with a King Cab configuration, rear-wheel drive, a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission, which starts at $19,290.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
2
of 25

However, the build you see here uses a midgrade $30,240 SV Crew Cab model with four-wheel drive plus the more powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine and a five-speed automatic transmission. It also has the $995 Midnight Edition appearance package.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 25

The most important thing you can add to a vehicle for off-road durability is tires. Here, Nissan added an excellent set of 33-inch Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires wrapped around 17-inch American Racing wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 25

A steel bumper, skid plate, Warn winch and extra lights are welcome additions to the front.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 25

The bed rack provides mounting points for extra storage bins and fuel canisters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 25

Of course, you've got to have a fridge. Coolers are so 2010.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 25

To top it all off, a roof-top tent.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 25

I mean, look at that view!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 25

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 25
Now Reading

Go far and wide with the 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier

Up Next

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo: Sharp as ever, but showing its age

Latest Stories

Ford and McDonald's brewed up a way to make car parts out of coffee waste

Ford and McDonald's brewed up a way to make car parts out of coffee waste

by
Tesla Semi gets real competition in Nikola Tre for Europe

Tesla Semi gets real competition in Nikola Tre for Europe

by
Audi E-Tron tweaks squeeze extra 15 miles of range from electric SUV

Audi E-Tron tweaks squeeze extra 15 miles of range from electric SUV

by
2020 Chevy Equinox's headlight tech nabs it a Top Safety Pick award

2020 Chevy Equinox's headlight tech nabs it a Top Safety Pick award

by
Tesla wants frickin' laser beams to clean your windshield

Tesla wants frickin' laser beams to clean your windshield

by