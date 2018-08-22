2019 Nissan 370Z: A distilled sports car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 model year marks the 10th year of production for Nissan's current Z sports car.
For an additional $790, a Heritage Edition package can be added to the base model 370Z to feature special exterior and interior touches.
Heritage touches on the outside include black mirrors and decals for the hood, roof, sides and rear hatch.
Special touches inside include yellow accents for the steering wheel, shifter, center console and stitching.
A 3.7-liter V6 making 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque powers the 370Z.
A six-speed manual is standard on the 370Z.
The deep blue pearl paint job is a new option for 2019 on Heritage Edition models.
According to the EPA, the 370Z with the manual gearbox is estimated to return 17 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.
Since it's based on the base model 370Z, the Heritage Edition rides on 18-inch wheels and tires.
The 2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition starts at $31,665, which includes $885 destination.