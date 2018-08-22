2019 Nissan 370Z: A distilled sports car

  • 2019-nissan-370z-1
The 2019 model year marks the 10th year of production for Nissan's current Z sports car.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
For an additional $790, a Heritage Edition package can be added to the base model 370Z to feature special exterior and interior touches.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
Heritage touches on the outside include black mirrors and decals for the hood, roof, sides and rear hatch.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Special touches inside include yellow accents for the steering wheel, shifter, center console and stitching.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
A 3.7-liter V6 making 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque powers the 370Z.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
A six-speed manual is standard on the 370Z.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The deep blue pearl paint job is a new option for 2019 on Heritage Edition models.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
According to the EPA, the 370Z with the manual gearbox is estimated to return 17 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. 

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Since it's based on the base model 370Z, the Heritage Edition rides on 18-inch wheels and tires. 

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The 2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition starts at $31,665, which includes $885 destination.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
Photo:Nissan
