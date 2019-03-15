2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is innovative, but average

  • 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV starts at $37,175, including $1,095 for destination.

My loaded example commands $42,875.

The plug-in Outlander is powered by a 12-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine which combine to make 190 horsepower.

One electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear move the Outlander's wheels most of the time.

The EPA says the Outlander PHEV can get 25 miles per gallon combined. My week of testing yielded 27.2 mpg.

The Outlander's cabin is a spacious and comfortable place to be.

Standard tech features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, plus HD and satellite radio.

Out back, there's 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and up to 66.6 cubic feet behind the front row.

Standard driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rain-sensing wipers.

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

