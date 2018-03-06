  • mitsubishi-outlander-phev-geneva
With a starting price under $35,000, the Outlander PHEV is one of the most cost-efficient ways to put a plug-in hybrid on your driveway.

The Outlander PHEV's Geneva reveal makes sense -- Mitsubishi claims it's been Europe's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The PHEV includes a new 2.4-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine, replacing the old 2.0-liter Otto cycle.

The all-wheel drive system features two additional drive modes -- Sport and Snow -- to go along with Normal and 4WD Lock.

The 2019 model's rear motor output has increased by 10%, as has the generator output.

Inside, you'll find revamped switchgear, a new instrument panel, and more.

Did we mention the new quilted leather seats? Fancy.

There's a 13.8-kWh battery pack in the new Outlander PHEV, a 15% increase from before.

The 2019 Outlander PHEV looks similar to last year's model, but look closely and you'll spot some changes.

No word yet on charge times.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hits European dealers early this fall -- it is not known when it will be available in the US and Canada.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Outlander PHEV.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV builds on many small changes

