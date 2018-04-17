2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a versatile van that's packed with tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-Benz will build the Sprinter at a brand-new facility in South Carolina.
The Sprinter will come from the factory in passenger, cargo and chassis cab configurations.
Three engines will be available in the US, including two diesels.
Front-, rear- and all-wheel drive will be available across global markets. In the US, we get the latter two.
Different wheelbases, overall lengths and roof heights mean there's a Sprinter for every job.
It's not actually that wide, so it's really easy to maneuver.
A host of tech equipment keeps the Sprinter super stable on the road.
There are over 1,700 possible Sprinter configurations.
The Sprinter gets Mercedes' brand-new MBUX infotainment technology.
Keep scrolling for more views of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.