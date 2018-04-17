2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a versatile van that's packed with tech

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    1
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    2
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    3
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    4
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    5
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    6
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    7
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    8
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    9
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    10
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    11
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    12
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    13
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    14
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    15
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    16
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    17
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    18
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    19
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    20
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    21
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    22
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    23
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    24
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    25
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    26
    of 27
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
    27
    of 27

Mercedes-Benz will build the Sprinter at a brand-new facility in South Carolina.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Sprinter will come from the factory in passenger, cargo and chassis cab configurations.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Three engines will be available in the US, including two diesels.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Front-, rear- and all-wheel drive will be available across global markets. In the US, we get the latter two.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Different wheelbases, overall lengths and roof heights mean there's a Sprinter for every job.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

It's not actually that wide, so it's really easy to maneuver.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

A host of tech equipment keeps the Sprinter super stable on the road.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

There are over 1,700 possible Sprinter configurations.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

The Sprinter gets Mercedes' brand-new MBUX infotainment technology.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Keep scrolling for more views of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More
1 of 27
|

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a versatile van that's packed with tech

Published:
Up Next
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet...
12

Latest Stories

Aston Martin to revive legendary Superleggera badge for new DBS

Aston Martin to revive legendary Superleggera badge for new DBS

by
BMW M2 Competition arrives with 405 HP

BMW M2 Competition arrives with 405 HP

by
Tesla factory goes 24/7 to hit 6,000 Model 3s per week by June

Tesla factory goes 24/7 to hit 6,000 Model 3s per week by June

by
Ford's new 1.5-liter engine can run on just two cylinders

Ford's new 1.5-liter engine can run on just two cylinders

by
BMW's new instrument cluster design looks mighty slick

BMW's new instrument cluster design looks mighty slick

by
Buick Enspire EV Concept packs 550 HP and 370 miles of range

Buick Enspire EV Concept packs 550 HP and 370 miles of range

by