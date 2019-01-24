2019 Mercedes-Benz G550: What's old is new again

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is brand-spankin'-new for 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

This is the base G550, which starts at $124,500.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The G550 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

That hearty V8 puts out 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Three locking differentials mean the G-Class can handle just about any off-road task you throw at it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The black brush guard is part of the Night Package with AMG Line styling, a $5,370 option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

LED headlights come standard with LED running lights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

These 19-inch wheels are shod in Pirelli Scorpion winter tires. You can also spec the G550 with 20-inch wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

If the G550 isn't powerful enough for you, Mercedes also offers the AMG G63, with a totally absurd 563 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 34
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550: What's old is new again

Up Next

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class redefines entry level

Latest Stories

Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester

Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester

4:19
2019 Subaru Forester watches the road, keeps an eye on the driver

2019 Subaru Forester watches the road, keeps an eye on the driver

2:49
Driver-assistance systems have too many different names, AAA study says

Driver-assistance systems have too many different names, AAA study says

by
Jaguar Land Rover uses light to tell pedestrians where self-driving cars are going

Jaguar Land Rover uses light to tell pedestrians where self-driving cars are going

by
Ram HD Laramie Longhorn gives the torque monster some Southwestern flair

Ram HD Laramie Longhorn gives the torque monster some Southwestern flair

by