2019 Mercedes-Benz G550: What's old is new again

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is brand-spankin'-new for 2019.
This is the base G550, which starts at $124,500.
The G550 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.
That hearty V8 puts out 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque.
Three locking differentials mean the G-Class can handle just about any off-road task you throw at it.
The black brush guard is part of the Night Package with AMG Line styling, a $5,370 option.
LED headlights come standard with LED running lights.
These 19-inch wheels are shod in Pirelli Scorpion winter tires. You can also spec the G550 with 20-inch wheels.
If the G550 isn't powerful enough for you, Mercedes also offers the AMG G63, with a totally absurd 563 horsepower.
