2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Dusty, dirty and down-right delicious

Don't let anyone tell you the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is just a mall crawler.

Sure, most people won't ever venture off-pavement, but this tank is totally up to the task.

The G-Wagen lost its solid front axle for 2019. While it might have lost some capability in the rocks, an independent front suspension makes for a more comfy ride on the pavement and a speedier trip through the whoops.

The G-Class is available as the G550 with 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque or the AMG G63 with 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet. Both vehicles sport a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

A center differential locker ensures that power is split equally between the front and rear axles. Drivers can then engage the front and rear lockers to then split that torque equally to each wheel.

A side-hill capability of 35 degrees means you can get sideways without fear of tipping over.

Geometry improves a smidge: up to 30 degrees in approach and 26 degrees in breakover. Departure angle remains the same at 30 degrees. 

The interior remains just as luxurious as in days past, with massaging seats, leather all around and plenty of tech-laden screens.

The G550 starts at $124,500 or you could drop a cool $147,500 on the AMG G63. 

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

