2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 is a coupe that isn't really a coupe

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has always stood as a flashier alternative to the E-Class sedan that shares its platform.
While the CLS may not be as visually over the top as in generations past, it remains more than a bit flamboyant.
Despite Mercedes-Benz's determination to call this a four-door coupe, it's just a sedan with a more steeply raked rear roofline.
While it certainly makes the car look more aggressive, it impugns upon rear-seat headroom and door space.
All three variants of the CLS available at launch -- the rear-wheel-drive CLS450, the all-wheel-drive CLS450 4Matic and the sporty AMG CLS53 -- carry Benz's new straight-six gas engine.
Both CLS450 variants are rated at 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
The CLS also wields an electric motor nestled between the engine and transmission, connected to a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a 1-kWh lithium-ion battery.
It provides up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet -- enough to scoot the AWD CLS450 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.
I never really noticed the electricity at work. Everything feels smooth at all times.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new CLS-Class!