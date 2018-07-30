2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 is a coupe that isn't really a coupe

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450
The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has always stood as a flashier alternative to the E-Class sedan that shares its platform.     

While the CLS may not be as visually over the top as in generations past, it remains more than a bit flamboyant.

Despite Mercedes-Benz's determination to call this a four-door coupe, it's just a sedan with a more steeply raked rear roofline.    

While it certainly makes the car look more aggressive, it impugns upon rear-seat headroom and door space.   

All three variants of the CLS available at launch -- the rear-wheel-drive CLS450, the all-wheel-drive CLS450 4Matic and the sporty AMG CLS53 -- carry Benz's new straight-six gas engine.     

Both CLS450 variants are rated at 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.     

The CLS also wields an electric motor nestled between the engine and transmission, connected to a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a 1-kWh lithium-ion battery.    

It provides up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet -- enough to scoot the AWD CLS450 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.   

I never really noticed the electricity at work. Everything feels smooth at all times.    

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new CLS-Class!

