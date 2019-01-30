2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 stays the course to good effect

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The C in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class may as well stand for consistency.
The compact C-Class sedan's competency stands alongside death and taxes on the list of life's guarantees.
A midcycle refresh for the 2019 model year solidifies its spot on that list.
There's enough feel from the dampers to give the ride some character, but bumps and other annoyances don't immediately translate to the bodies inside.
The decent sidewalls on my tester's 225/45R18 Pirelli Sottozero winter tires also help matters.
Those winter tires make it hella capable during a winter snowstorm, too.
Why do you think there's so much snow embedded in various crevices of this car?
Most of my week with the C300 involves snow, but it's no problem for me, thanks in part to 4Matic all-wheel drive.
When the traction control does need to kick in, it happens in the background without jarring noises or jolts from the drivetrain.
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the C300, and don't forget to read our full written review.