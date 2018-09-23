2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 Sedan: Entry-level goes upscale

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 A220 marks the first time Mercedes-Benz has offered the A-Class in the United States.
The A220 will be sold with front- or all-wheel drive.
The A-Class has a super-low drag coefficient of 0.22, making it one of the most aerodynamic cars on the road.
It looks like a baby CLS, and that's no bad thing.
All US-spec A-Class sedans will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
The turbo engine makes 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, but feels stronger than those numbers suggest.
Every A220 comes standard with LED head- and taillights, as well as a panoramic sunroof.
The A-Class doesn't replace the CLA-Class sedan, and in fact, a new CLA based on this car is expected to arrive next year.
The A-Class will likely be priced just under $35,000 when it arrives in the US early next year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 A-Class Sedan from our first drive event in Seattle.