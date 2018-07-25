2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is a slippery, stately four-door

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is, as everyone sort of expected, basically a European-spec A-Class hatchback with no fifth door and slightly tweaked standard equipment.
The look is pretty darn similar to the A-Class hatch, with its triangular headlights echoing both the A-Class and the new CLS-Class.
It's about three inches shorter in length compared to the CLA-Class, yet its wheelbase is 1.1 inches longer, which means less overhang.
It's about 0.3 inches taller than the CLA-Class, which will certainly benefit headroom.
For the time being, the 2019 A-Class Sedan will only be available in two trims -- the front-wheel-drive A220 and the all-wheel-drive A220 4Matic.
Both variants receive the same engine -- a 2.0-liter gas I4 that puts out 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque.
A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the engine's sole mate, no matter if it's FWD or AWD.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan goes on sale in the US in late 2018.
Pricing has not yet been announced, but those details should bubble up to the surface shortly before the car hits dealers.
