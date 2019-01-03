2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class redefines entry level

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220
An entry-level car in a luxury automaker's lineup should offer a solid blend of everything the company has to offer in a smaller, more affordable package. 

By that standard, the outgoing Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class was garbage. 

While the price was right, its coupe-like roof made the rear seats uncomfortable for grown adults, and low-quality interior materials punctuated its ho-hum design.

That all changes with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

My A-Class Sedan has a little extra anger thanks to the $2,600 AMG Line styling package, which adds sharper angles in the bumpers, a slightly lower suspension and the stunning diamond-block grille.

The 19-inch AMG wheels are an extra $500. 

My tester's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 puts out 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (front-wheel drive is available, too).

All that torque makes for strong starts, and while the transmission's low-speed antics can be a little on the clunky side, shifts at speed are plenty smooth.

When it comes time to accelerate, lower gears are called up with haste.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new A-Class Sedan, and don't forget to take a look at our full written review.

