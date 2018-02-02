2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is hatch-tastic

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    1
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    2
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    3
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    4
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    5
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    6
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    7
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    8
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    9
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    10
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    11
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    12
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    13
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    14
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    15
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    16
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    17
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    18
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    19
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    20
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    21
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    22
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    23
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    24
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    25
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    26
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    27
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    28
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    29
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    30
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    31
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    32
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    33
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    34
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    35
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    36
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    37
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    38
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    39
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    40
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    41
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    42
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    43
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    44
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    45
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    46
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    47
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    48
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    49
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    50
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    51
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    52
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    53
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    54
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    55
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    56
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    57
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    58
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    59
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    60
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    61
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    62
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    63
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    64
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    65
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    66
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    67
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    68
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    69
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    70
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    71
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    72
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    73
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    74
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    75
    of 76
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
    76
    of 76

Destined for European markets, the A-Class piles on the tech.   

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Sure, there's a new body and interior in the mix, but buyers don't just want a car that looks good, not in 2018.    

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

The A-Class' exterior is a continuation of what we've already seen from Mercedes' new design language -- specifically, the 2019 CLS-Class.   

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Borrowing design cues from the top-tier S-Class, the A-Class' interior feels far more premium than it did before.  

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Mercedes-Benz is introducing a brand-new infotainment system with the A-Class.     

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Touch-based input has made its way to the infotainment screen, so buyers need not rely solely on the hit-or-miss touchpad on the center console.    

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

There's also a new digital assistant that works similarly to Cortana or Alexa.   

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Three different engines will be available on the European A-Class.   

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Odds are, we'll get a single gas engine in the US -- until the AMG models arrive, that is.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Order books for the A-Class open in March, and deliveries in Europe are slated for this coming summer. As for the US... well, we're just going to have to hold tight until Mercedes-Benz gives us additional information.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Keep scrolling to check out way more shots of Mercedes' latest hot hatch.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More
1 of 76
|

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is hatch-tastic

Published:
Up Next
2018 BMW i3s: BMW's compact electri...
49

Latest Stories

Cadillac XT4 will debut in March

Cadillac XT4 will debut in March

by
Porsche talks Mission E, Audi partnership and more in exec interview

Porsche talks Mission E, Audi partnership and more in exec interview

by
BMW i3 is on sale for $20K off... if you live in SoCal

BMW i3 is on sale for $20K off... if you live in SoCal

by
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a 21st-century hatch

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a 21st-century hatch

by
Ford Ranger: Where it's been and what we know about the new 2019 model

Ford Ranger: Where it's been and what we know about the new 2019 model

by
Getting sideways with Fredric Aasbø in the Toyota 86

Getting sideways with Fredric Aasbø in the Toyota 86

by