2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is hatch-tastic

Destined for European markets, the A-Class piles on the tech.
Sure, there's a new body and interior in the mix, but buyers don't just want a car that looks good, not in 2018.
The A-Class' exterior is a continuation of what we've already seen from Mercedes' new design language -- specifically, the 2019 CLS-Class.
Borrowing design cues from the top-tier S-Class, the A-Class' interior feels far more premium than it did before.
Mercedes-Benz is introducing a brand-new infotainment system with the A-Class.
Touch-based input has made its way to the infotainment screen, so buyers need not rely solely on the hit-or-miss touchpad on the center console.
There's also a new digital assistant that works similarly to Cortana or Alexa.
Three different engines will be available on the European A-Class.
Odds are, we'll get a single gas engine in the US -- until the AMG models arrive, that is.
Order books for the A-Class open in March, and deliveries in Europe are slated for this coming summer. As for the US... well, we're just going to have to hold tight until Mercedes-Benz gives us additional information.
