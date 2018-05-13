  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

The GT S Roadster slots between the base Mercedes-AMG GT and AMG GT C.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
1
of 11

It uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the other AMG GT models.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2
of 11

The GT S packs 515 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. That's 35 hp more than the base GT, but 46 less than the GT C.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
3
of 11

Still, the AMG GT S Roadster will do 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
4
of 11

Mercedes quotes a 192-mph top speed for the GT S Roadster.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
5
of 11

Visually, the S looks the same as the base GT and higher-end GT C.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
6
of 11

The GT uses rear-wheel drive with a locking rear axle differential.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
7
of 11

This'll no doubt be a total hoot to drive.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
8
of 11

The AMG GT Roadster is one of our favorite two-seat sports cars.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
9
of 11

The AMG GT S' interior is the same as the other two-door GT models.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
10
of 11

Pricing will be available when the GT S Roadster goes on sale in late 2018.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
11
of 11
Now Reading

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is 515 horsepower of wind-in-your-hair fun

Up Next

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets an Edition 1 package

Latest Stories

Didi Chuxing receives self-driving testing permit in California

Didi Chuxing receives self-driving testing permit in California

by
Volkswagen's best-selling product is actually sausage

Volkswagen's best-selling product is actually sausage

by
Nissan ProPilot Assist will expand to Rogue Sport in late 2018

Nissan ProPilot Assist will expand to Rogue Sport in late 2018

by
Uber, Lyft drivers hit roadblock on Seattle labor union law

Uber, Lyft drivers hit roadblock on Seattle labor union law

by
Autopilot Buddy is a dangerous way to cheat Tesla's hands-off warnings

Autopilot Buddy is a dangerous way to cheat Tesla's hands-off warnings

by
Elon Musk enlists a nerd army for a Tesla Model 3 production hackathon

Elon Musk enlists a nerd army for a Tesla Model 3 production hackathon

by