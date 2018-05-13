2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is 515 horsepower of wind-in-your-hair fun

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The GT S Roadster slots between the base Mercedes-AMG GT and AMG GT C.
It uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the other AMG GT models.
The GT S packs 515 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. That's 35 hp more than the base GT, but 46 less than the GT C.
Still, the AMG GT S Roadster will do 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds.
Mercedes quotes a 192-mph top speed for the GT S Roadster.
Visually, the S looks the same as the base GT and higher-end GT C.
The GT uses rear-wheel drive with a locking rear axle differential.
This'll no doubt be a total hoot to drive.
The AMG GT Roadster is one of our favorite two-seat sports cars.
The AMG GT S' interior is the same as the other two-door GT models.
Pricing will be available when the GT S Roadster goes on sale in late 2018.