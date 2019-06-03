2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is the over-the-top SUV of your dreams

By make and model
The G63 can be had with blind-spot monitoring, parking assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is hands-down the boxiest vehicle in the Mercedes portfolio.
It's all new for 2019, save for a few small carry-over parts.
It's powered by an AMG-built, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V7, pumping out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
It emits a raucous noise out of its side exhaust pipes, too.
However, the 2019 model is easier to drive, thanks to updated steering and a new independent front suspension.
A nine-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to all four wheels.
For G-Wagen purists, the door still locks with a satisfying ker-thunk sound.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, starts at $147,500 not including $995 for destination.
However, the one seen here is over $158,000. Keep scrolling for more photos of this beautiful beast.