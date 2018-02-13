2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a 577-hp beast

  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63
This is the Mercedes-AMG G63. This moving cinder block has 577 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes will debut the AMG G63 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
It has three locking differentials for maximum off-road prowess.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
And it uses the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as the base G550.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
In addition to 577 hp, the AMG G63 has 627 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
There's a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission in there.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
A standard adaptive suspension keeps the AMG G63 controlled on all surfaces.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Opulence, meet performance.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Photo by Mercedes-Benz
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a 577-hp beast

Published:
