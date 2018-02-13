2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a 577-hp beast

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Mercedes-AMG G63. This moving cinder block has 577 horsepower.
Mercedes will debut the AMG G63 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.
It has three locking differentials for maximum off-road prowess.
And it uses the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as the base G550.
In addition to 577 hp, the AMG G63 has 627 pound-feet of torque.
There's a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission in there.
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard.
A standard adaptive suspension keeps the AMG G63 controlled on all surfaces.
Opulence, meet performance.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63.