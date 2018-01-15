Photos
If you want to buy into the Mercedes-AMG lineup without spending six figures on an obscenely powerful car, the mid-tier -43 range is for you. Or, rather, it was, because there's a new sheriff in town.

Mercedes-Benz announced at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show that it will introduce a new line of -53 models.

At the heart of the change is a new inline-6 engine, replacing the -43's V6.

Its output is a meaty 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.    

Both all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic are standard.

Part of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, a new starter-alternator called EQ Boost can provide an extra 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to the wheels.     

It also provides for stop-start functionality and a "gliding" mode that disconnects the engine from the transmission when coasting.

An electric compressor can help build turbo boost too, providing for minimal turbo lag during spirited driving.    

Mercedes-Benz has not yet mentioned pricing for the three initial AMG -53 models, but all three should be on sale in the US by year's end.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-AMG's latest creations.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 lineup offers hybrid zip, sharp looks

