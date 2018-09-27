  • 2019-mercedes-amg-e53-coupe-1
For 2019, the E-Class coupe and cabriolet finally receive the AMG treatment with a potent inline six-cylinder engine, sharper handling and light styling alterations.

A 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder powers the E53, making 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

The gas engine combines with an EQ Boost mild hybrid system that provides an additional 21 horses and 184 pound-feet for off-the-line acceleration.

All E53s come standard with a variable 4Matic all-wheel drive system that's capable of sending all torque to the back wheels. 

Power is sent to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

AMG says the E53 coupe is capable of hitting 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, while the E53 convertible does it in 4.4 seconds.

To improve handling, the E53 features a standard air suspension system capable of firming up in Sport Plus mode for spirited driving and then softening in Comfort for regular commuting. 

To set the E53 apart from the base E-Class models it receives a dual power dome hood, front splitter, additional chrome trim, specific side sills, more aggressive rear difusser and quad circular tailpipes.

The E53's COMAND infotainment system controls a standard 13-speaker Burmester audio system, navigation and Bluetooth and runs both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 coupe and cabriolet will go on sale by the end of 2018. The E53 Coupe will start at $74,695, and the E53 Cabriolet will come in at $81,345, including $995 destination.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe: A multitalented performer

