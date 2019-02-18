2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe is a heavy fist in a velvet glove

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe starts at $74,695.
My as-tested price totals out to $96,285.
Tick every option box, and you'll be face-to-face with a $102,500 bill.
Power comes from an electrically augmented, turbocharged inline-six sending 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The all-wheel drive coupe gets an EPA-estimated 21 miles per gallon in the city and 28 mpg highway. After a week and 419 miles of testing, I returned 21.9 mpg.
The E53's cabin is plenty spacious, with every one of its four seats an epicenter of comfort.
A 12.3-inch screen atop the center stack is flanked by another 12.3-inch screen ahead of the driver, both of which are standard. So is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Standard driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and car-to-X communication.
Trunk space is rather tight at just 10 cubic feet.
