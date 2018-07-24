  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Sedan
The four-door AMG C63 is truly a car you could drive every day.

In Comfort mode, it's a well-mannered luxury cruiser.

Turn up the wick to Sport+ or Race mode, however, and the AMG C63 S sedan turns into an all-out monster.

Like the rest of the AMG C63 range, the sedan uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Rear-wheel drive means you can easily get the AMG C63 sedan to drift.

The 4.0-liter V8 produces 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in its standard guise.

Opt for the C63 S and you'll get 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

The AMG C63 is far more entertaining to drive than the BMW M3.

AMG C63 sedan pricing starts just under $70,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S sedan.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Sedan: A wonderfully insane daily driver

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: Germany's two-door muscle car

