  • carbahnc63s001
  • carbahnc63s002
  • carbahnc63s003
  • carbahnc63s004
  • carbahnc63s005
  • carbahnc63s006
  • carbahnc63s007
  • carbahnc63s008
  • carbahnc63s009
  • carbahnc63s010
  • carbahnc63s011
  • carbahnc63s012
  • carbahnc63s013
  • carbahnc63s014
  • carbahnc63s015
  • carbahnc63s016
  • carbahnc63s025
  • carbahnc63s017
  • carbahnc63s018
  • carbahnc63s019
  • carbahnc63s020
  • carbahnc63s021
  • carbahnc63s022
  • carbahnc63s023
  • carbahnc63s024
  • carbahnc63s026
  • carbahnc63s027
  • carbahnc63s028
  • carbahnc63s029
  • carbahnc63s030
  • carbahnc63s031
  • carbahnc63s032
  • carbahnc63s033
  • carbahnc63s034
  • carbahnc63s035
  • carbahnc63s036
  • carbahnc63s037
  • carbahnc63s038
  • carbahnc63s039
  • carbahnc63s040

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S tuned by CarBahn Autoworks

The C63S isn't a car you'd necessarily call out for having lots of room for improvement.

Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
1
of 40

In fact, this is one of the best fast Benzes to come out of Affalterbach in ages,.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
2
of 40

In stock form the 63's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is one of the best sounding engines in the business.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
3
of 40

But that doesn't mean there isn't a little meat left on the bone for those with the knowledge, desire and money to go looking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
4
of 40

The CarBahn treatment adds a big dollop of horsepower along with some handling subtlety that the stock car needs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
5
of 40

One of the biggest changes -- both aesthetically and with the vehicle's handling -- comes courtesy of these bespoke Forgeline 20-inch wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
6
of 40

In addition to being an inch larger in diameter, both the front and rear wheels are a half-inch larger than the stock units.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
7
of 40

Other handling tweaks include removing nearly all the rubber from the suspension with bearings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
8
of 40

The stock dampers stay, but new springs are added.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
9
of 40

The result is a much more playful and nuanced car than the one you buy at your Benz dealer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
10
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
11
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
12
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
13
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
14
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
15
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
16
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
17
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
18
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
19
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
20
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
21
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
22
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
23
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
24
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
25
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
26
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
27
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
28
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
29
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
30
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
31
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
32
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
33
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
34
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
35
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
36
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
37
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
38
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
39
of 40

Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/CarBahn Autosport
40
of 40
Now Reading

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S tuned by CarBahn Autoworks

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 is a stylish, luxurious ride

Latest Stories

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

by
Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

by
Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

by
Porsche teases Taycan in sketches alongside design chief interview

Porsche teases Taycan in sketches alongside design chief interview

by
The Lightyear One EV adds solar power to radical efficiency

The Lightyear One EV adds solar power to radical efficiency

by