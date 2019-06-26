2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S tuned by CarBahn Autoworks

By make and model
The C63S isn't a car you'd necessarily call out for having lots of room for improvement.
In fact, this is one of the best fast Benzes to come out of Affalterbach in ages,.
In stock form the 63's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is one of the best sounding engines in the business.
But that doesn't mean there isn't a little meat left on the bone for those with the knowledge, desire and money to go looking.
The CarBahn treatment adds a big dollop of horsepower along with some handling subtlety that the stock car needs.
One of the biggest changes -- both aesthetically and with the vehicle's handling -- comes courtesy of these bespoke Forgeline 20-inch wheels.
In addition to being an inch larger in diameter, both the front and rear wheels are a half-inch larger than the stock units.
Other handling tweaks include removing nearly all the rubber from the suspension with bearings.
The stock dampers stay, but new springs are added.
The result is a much more playful and nuanced car than the one you buy at your Benz dealer.