2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: Germany's two-door muscle car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The entire Mercedes-AMG C63 range gets a host of updates for 2019, the most noticeable of which is the Panamericana grille up front.
A new rear valence houses slightly redesigned exhaust tips.
All AMG C63s are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
In its standard spec, the C63 makes 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
Step up to the AMG C63 S and output increases to 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet.
A new nine-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.
Many AMG vehicles now use all-wheel drive, but the C63 retains a rear-wheel-drive setup.
Rear-wheel drive means the C63 has no problem sliding its tail around corners.
Other 2019 model year updates include a larger infotainment screen, a new steering wheel and some new color and trim options.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe from our first drive in Germany.