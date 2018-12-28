2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 looks good, performs better

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 starts at $55,250.
My well-optioned Brilliant Blue Metallic tester is priced at $72,605 including $995 for destination.
Under the C43's hood lies a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 delivering 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.
Power is channeled through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.
During my week with it -- mostly on the highway -- I achieved 24.7 miles per gallon. The EPA rates the C43 for 19/27 city/highway mpg.
The C43 is armed with a lovely interior, but make sure you skip the $2,500 AMG Performance Seats -- they're awful.
This Mercedes is equipped with an impressive suite of tech, which includes a sharp 10.25-inch display atop the center stack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument display sits ahead of the driver, who gets some help in the form of adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-change assist and automated parallel parking.
There's only 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which is small among compact luxury sedans.
