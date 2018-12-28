2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 looks good, performs better

  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 starts at $55,250.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

My well-optioned Brilliant Blue Metallic tester is priced at $72,605 including $995 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Under the C43's hood lies a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 delivering 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Power is channeled through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

During my week with it -- mostly on the highway -- I achieved 24.7 miles per gallon. The EPA rates the C43 for 19/27 city/highway mpg.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The C43 is armed with a lovely interior, but make sure you skip the $2,500 AMG Performance Seats -- they're awful.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

This Mercedes is equipped with an impressive suite of tech, which includes a sharp 10.25-inch display atop the center stack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

A 12.3-inch digital instrument display sits ahead of the driver, who gets some help in the form of adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-change assist and automated parallel parking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

There's only 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which is small among compact luxury sedans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
45
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
47
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
49
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
50
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
51
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
52
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
53
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
54
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
55
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
56
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
57
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
58
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
59
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
60
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
61
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
62
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
63
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
64
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
65
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
66
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
67
of 67
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 looks good, performs better

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC hits the road ahead of its CES debut

Latest Stories

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a total off-road champ

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a total off-road champ

by
How to wipe your data from your car

How to wipe your data from your car

by
2020 Toyota Supra: This might be it

2020 Toyota Supra: This might be it

by
Subaru officially teases STI S209 ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Subaru officially teases STI S209 ahead of Detroit Auto Show

by
2018 Toyota Century: Timeless icon renewed

2018 Toyota Century: Timeless icon renewed

by