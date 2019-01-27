2019 Mazda3: Sharp-dressed sedan

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Behold, the 2019 Mazda3 sedan.
If sedans aren't your thing, Mazda will also offer the 2019 Mazda3 as a hatchback.
All US-spec Mazda3s will initially be powered by a 2.5-liter gas engine, with 186 horsepower.
Mazda's new Skyactiv-X engine tech is said to be offered in the Mazda3 later this year, or in early 2020.
The 2019 Mazda3 is 3.2 inches longer than its predecessor.
LED headlights come standard on all trims.
LED taillights are standard, too, regardless of if you buy the sedan or hatchback.
The Mazda3 is an even better car to drive this year, and you can get a manual transmission on the Premium-trim hatchback.
The new Mazda3 hits dealerships in March, priced from $21,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mazda3 sedan from our first drive in Los Angeles, California.