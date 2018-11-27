2019 Mazda3 sedan, hatchback debut simplified Kodo design

  • 2019 Mazda 3
Meet the 2019 Mazda3. The new compact is available in both hatchback and sedan configurations.

The 3 debuts an evolution of Mazda's Kodo design language, which simplifies the aesthetic.

The profile of the Mazda3 is devoid of hard character lines, only making use of smooth curves to bend the light around the vehicle.

The sedan version features a similar aesthetic, but with four doors rather than five.

Like the hatch, the sedan's lack of character lines makes for a fairly undefined flank. The rear end design is looking pretty sharp, though, and adds a nice structure to the sedan.

The hatch and sedan draw inspiration from Mazda's RX-Vision and RX-Vision Coupe concepts, but with more economical proportions.

The 3s will debut with a variety of gasoline and diesel Skyactiv engines when they launch in 2019.

This fourth-generation Mazda3 will also be the first available with optional all-wheel-drive.

In late 2019, the Mazda3 will be the first model available with the new Skyactiv-X engine technology.

Check out the rest of our coverage of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show for even more debuts.

