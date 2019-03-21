2019 Mazda CX-9 is the supermodel among three-row, midsize crossover SUVs

  • 2019 Mazda CX-9
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 starts at $33,325 including $1,045 for destination.

My well-equipped Grand Touring tester comes in at $43,985.

Equip the CX-9 with all the bells and whistles, and you'll approach $47,000.

The CX-9 is powered by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower (on 93-octane gasoline) and 310 pound-feet of torque. On 87 octane, the engine makes 227 horsepower, but the same amount of torque.

A six-speed automatic transmission transfers power to the front wheels, or all four wheels on models equipped with all-wheel drive.

The CX-9's front seats could use some more cushioning. The middle row is spacious, and the third row is fine for up to two skinny adults of average height.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now optional for 2019, but phone mirroring isn't enough to mask Mazda's dated infotainment interface.

The CX-9 offers up to 71.2 cubic feet of cargo space, but that's small compared with other three-row, midsize crossover SUVs.

Standard driver assistance features include collision-mitigation braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Click or scroll through for more images of the 2019 Mazda CX-9.

