2019 Mazda CX-5 adds premium style with new Signature trim

The Mazda CX-5 now has a range-topping Signature trim level.
In addition to extra features and different style, the CX-5 Signature benefits from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with all-wheel drive.
The turbo engine delivers 250 horsepower (or 227 hp if you use 87-octane gas) and 310 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour takes a claimed 7.3 seconds.
Fuel economy is a little worse than the CX-5's base naturally aspirated engine, at 22 miles per gallon city and 27 mpg highway.
The car's 7-inch infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Active-safety technology is plentiful and includes adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, auto high beams along with front and rear parking sensors.
Cargo space is good, at 30.9 cubic feet with the seats up and 59.6 with them lowered, though not quite as capacious as the best rivals in the class.
These dark-silver 19-inch wheels are unique to the CX-5's Signature trim level.
Chrome trim dresses up the CX-5's exterior, which has Mazda's signature shield-shaped grille on its nose between narrow headlights.
