2019 Mazda CX-5 adds premium style with new Signature trim

  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

The Mazda CX-5 now has a range-topping Signature trim level.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
1
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

In addition to extra features and different style, the CX-5 Signature benefits from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
2
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The turbo engine delivers 250 horsepower (or 227 hp if you use 87-octane gas) and 310 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour takes a claimed 7.3 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
3
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Fuel economy is a little worse than the CX-5's base naturally aspirated engine, at 22 miles per gallon city and 27 mpg highway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
4
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The car's 7-inch infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
5
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Active-safety technology is plentiful and includes adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, auto high beams along with front and rear parking sensors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
6
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Cargo space is good, at 30.9 cubic feet with the seats up and 59.6 with them lowered, though not quite as capacious as the best rivals in the class.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
7
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

These dark-silver 19-inch wheels are unique to the CX-5's Signature trim level.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
8
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Chrome trim dresses up the CX-5's exterior, which has Mazda's signature shield-shaped grille on its nose between narrow headlights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
9
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
10
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
11
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
12
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
13
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
14
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
15
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
16
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
17
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
18
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
19
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
20
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
21
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
22
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
23
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
24
of 24
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Mazda CX-5 adds premium style with new Signature trim

Up Next

2019 Mazda CX-3 is brimming with personality

Latest Stories

Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn makes his first statement since his arrest

Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn makes his first statement since his arrest

by
Sampling Qualcomm's C-V2X tech in an Audi Q8 at CES 2019

Sampling Qualcomm's C-V2X tech in an Audi Q8 at CES 2019

by
CES 2019: Hyundai Elevate is a rescue concept with leggy, wheely bits

CES 2019: Hyundai Elevate is a rescue concept with leggy, wheely bits

1:46
Nvidia pulls the wraps off of its Drive AutoPilot system at CES 2019

Nvidia pulls the wraps off of its Drive AutoPilot system at CES 2019

by
CES 2019: Hyundai's walking car concept is perfect for first responders

CES 2019: Hyundai's walking car concept is perfect for first responders

by