2019 Lincoln MKC: Quiet, comfy and pretty nice to drive

The MKC's most noticeable change for 2019 is its revised front fascia, with a new grille.

Lincoln offers the MKC with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

This MKC, however, has the optional 2.3-liter turbo engine, which mates exclusively to all-wheel drive.

The MKC's 2.3T engine is the same one found in the Ford Mustang, and here makes 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque.

The MKC shares its platform with the Ford Escape compact crossover.

All loaded up in Black Label trim, an MKC can set you back as much as $56,000.

Lesser trims have much more manageable price tags, with the base MKC coming in around $34,000.

High-intensity headlamps and LED running lights are also part of the new front-end design.

The new MKC is arriving in Lincoln showrooms as you read this.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Lincoln MKC from our first drive in Los Angeles.

