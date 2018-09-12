The 2019 Lexus UX is an efficient, well-equipped premium crossover

  • 2019 Lexus UX 200
2019 Lexus UX 200

The 2019 Lexus UX will be the smallest and most affordable crossover in the Lexus lineup when it launches this December.

2019 Lexus UX 250h

The UX 250h hybrid uses a 2.0-liter gas and twin motor-generators to power the front wheels, with another motor at the rear wheels to deliver all-wheel drive.

Infotainment is handled by 7- or 10-inch displays. Apple CarPlay support is standard, as are Spotify and Amazon Alexa integration.

2019 Lexus UX 250h

The Lexus UX will be built in Japan. The UX 200 launches in the US this December, while the UX 250h hybrid is to follow in January 2019.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Lexus UX.

