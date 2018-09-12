The 2019 Lexus UX is an efficient, well-equipped premium crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Lexus UX will be the smallest and most affordable crossover in the Lexus lineup when it launches this December.
The UX is the first Lexus to be based on Toyota's Global Architecture Compact modular platform. The Toyota C-HR also uses this platform.
The UX 200 has a 168-horsepower, 2.0-liter inline-four engine with a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive.
The UX 250h hybrid uses a 2.0-liter gas and twin motor-generators to power the front wheels, with another motor at the rear wheels to deliver all-wheel drive.
Expressive design is intended to be functional as well as stylish: The UX achieves a 0.33 drag coefficient and its lighting elements help reduce air turbulence at speed.
Infotainment is handled by 7- or 10-inch displays. Apple CarPlay support is standard, as are Spotify and Amazon Alexa integration.
The UX will offer an F Sport package with racier styling inside and out, as well as remapped throttle and steering and tweaked suspension settings.
The Lexus UX will be built in Japan. The UX 200 launches in the US this December, while the UX 250h hybrid is to follow in January 2019.
In addition to traditional sales options, Lexus will trial a "subscription" for the UX called Complete Lease that bundles payments, insurance and maintenance costs together.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Lexus UX.