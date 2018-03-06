2019 Lexus UX debuts with optional hybrid power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Lexus will slot the UX beneath the NX in its lineup.
The UX will compete with the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA.
The UX 200 will use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The UX 250h will use a new version of Toyota's hybrid system.
Lexus will likely offer the UX with front- and all-wheel drive.
Lexus will sell the UX in global markets.
It's... kinda homely. But then again, so is everything else in this class.
Lexus calls this its "Urban Explorer" design.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Lexus UX.
The UX makes its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show.