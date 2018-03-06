2019 Lexus UX debuts with optional hybrid power

  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-16
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-18
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-19
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-21
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-8
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-17
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-10
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-3
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-7
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-15
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-12
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-27
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-5
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-22
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-4
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-25
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-24
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-14
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-20
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-13
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-11
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-2
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-9
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-6
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-26
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva-23
  • lexus-ux-250h-geneva
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
  • 2019 Lexus UX
Lexus will slot the UX beneath the NX in its lineup.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The UX will compete with the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The UX 200 will use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The UX 250h will use a new version of Toyota's hybrid system.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lexus will likely offer the UX with front- and all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lexus will sell the UX in global markets.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It's... kinda homely. But then again, so is everything else in this class.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lexus calls this its "Urban Explorer" design.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Lexus UX.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The UX makes its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
Photo by Lexus
2019 Lexus UX debuts with optional hybrid power

Published:
