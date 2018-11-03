2019 Lexus IS 350 is behind the times

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The third-generation Lexus IS has been out since 2013 and hasn't really changed much since then.
Most of its competition is markedly more modern.
Base prices for the IS span between $38,310 and $45,125 plus $1,025 for destination.
As tested, my IS 350 comes out to $48,444 including the destination charge.
Under the IS 350's hood beats a 3.5-liter V6 engine good for 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque that's sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.
There's plenty of room to stretch out despite how enveloping the cockpit is.
Trunk space, however, is rather small at just 10.8 cubic feet.
The lack of flow between the headlights and LED DRLs looks like two different car designs competing for the same crop of fascia. It's jarring.
The distinctive rear end is arguably much better-designed than the awkward front end.
