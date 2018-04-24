2019 Lexus ES is prettier and more tech-rich than ever

  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
  • 2019 Lexus ES 350
Lexus revealed the new ES in Los Angeles at the same time as the Beijing unveiling.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The 2019 Lexus ES rides on the same Toyota global architecture that underpins the new Avalon sedan.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Lexus gives the ES an F Sport model for the first time, on the ES 350.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
You can also buy the ES with a hybrid drivetrain, as the ES 300h.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
The Lexus ES competes with cars like the Acura RLX, Buick LaCrosse and Lincoln Continental. 

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Lexus' spindle grille design is prominently featured on the ES.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
The 2019 ES is the first Lexus vehicle to get Apple CarPlay tech. Finally!

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
The ES 350 F Sport seen here is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
The ES officially debuts at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show in China.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Look for the 2019 ES to hit Lexus dealers in September 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Keep scrolling for more photos of the brand-new 2019 Lexus ES.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Lexus
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2019 Lexus ES is prettier and more tech-rich than ever

