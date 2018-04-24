2019 Lexus ES is prettier and more tech-rich than ever

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Lexus revealed the new ES in Los Angeles at the same time as the Beijing unveiling.
The 2019 Lexus ES rides on the same Toyota global architecture that underpins the new Avalon sedan.
Lexus gives the ES an F Sport model for the first time, on the ES 350.
You can also buy the ES with a hybrid drivetrain, as the ES 300h.
The Lexus ES competes with cars like the Acura RLX, Buick LaCrosse and Lincoln Continental.
Lexus' spindle grille design is prominently featured on the ES.
The 2019 ES is the first Lexus vehicle to get Apple CarPlay tech. Finally!
The ES 350 F Sport seen here is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.
The ES officially debuts at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show in China.
Look for the 2019 ES to hit Lexus dealers in September 2018.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the brand-new 2019 Lexus ES.