2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: A big, loud love letter to speed

  • 518278
  • 518294
  • 518297
  • 518299
  • 518298
  • 518288
  • 518286
  • 518295
  • 518280
  • 518281
  • 518274
  • 518291
  • 518275
  • 518290
  • 518283
  • 518289
  • 518305
  • 518277
  • 518284

The 2019 Lamborghini SVJ and SVJ 63 are the most extreme Lamborghini models yet produced.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
1
of 19

The Aventador SVJ 63 celebrates the year of Lamborghini Automobili's founding, 1963.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
2
of 19

The SVJ makes use of an updated version of Lamborghini's brilliant ALA active aero system.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
3
of 19

The Aventador SVJ features all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering to help tame all its 770 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
4
of 19

The aero package on the SVJ is good for a 70 percent increase in downforce over the Aventador SV.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
5
of 19

Lamborghini will build just 63 SVJ 63 models and 900 standard SVJs.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
6
of 19

The first deliveries will be made to customers early in 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
7
of 19

Lamborghini's asking price for the SVJ is $515,770 before customization.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
8
of 19

The SVJ will do 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
9
of 19

Click through for images of the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
10
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
11
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
12
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
13
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
14
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
15
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
16
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
17
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
18
of 19

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: A big, loud love letter to speed

Up Next

Jaguar Classic's E-Type Zero is the electrified classic we need

Latest Stories

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

by
Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

by
Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

by
2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

by
AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey
1:17

AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey

by
Land Rover's newest option packs protect your four-legged friends

Land Rover's newest option packs protect your four-legged friends

by