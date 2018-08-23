2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: A big, loud love letter to speed

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Lamborghini SVJ and SVJ 63 are the most extreme Lamborghini models yet produced.
The Aventador SVJ 63 celebrates the year of Lamborghini Automobili's founding, 1963.
The SVJ makes use of an updated version of Lamborghini's brilliant ALA active aero system.
The Aventador SVJ features all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering to help tame all its 770 horsepower.
The aero package on the SVJ is good for a 70 percent increase in downforce over the Aventador SV.
Lamborghini will build just 63 SVJ 63 models and 900 standard SVJs.
The first deliveries will be made to customers early in 2019.
Lamborghini's asking price for the SVJ is $515,770 before customization.
The SVJ will do 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds.
Click through for images of the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.