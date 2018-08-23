Lamborghini is going to sell the Aventador SVJ that owned the 'Ring

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ smashed the lap record at the Nürburgring and now it can smash all your hopes of ever owning or driving it, because they're building less than a thousand of them!

The Aventador SVJ features all the hotness you heard about including the new, updated version of Lamborghini's brilliant ALA system and maybe most importantly a 770 horsepower naturally aspirated V12. Unlike the big, dumb V12 Lamborghinis of old, the SVJ is both all-wheel drive and features four-wheel steering. Yeah, we're more than a little curious what that would feel like too.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

This super-spicy meatball will do the sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds, or fast enough to give you a nosebleed, probably and it very likely sounds like someone harnessed a pack of pilled-up demons to the Doof warrior's rig.

In addition to the 900 plain ol' garden variety SVJ models, Lamborghini is also building 63 special edition cars called, appropriately enough, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63. This car is even more special and carbon fiber-y and it's debuting on Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Lamborghini is extra especially proud of the trick aerodynamics package that it's using on the SVJ, claming that it's good for an increase over 40 percent more downforce over each axle and a one percent improvement in drag over the previous Aventador SV.

The first customers who plunk down Lamborghini's asking price of $517,770 can expect to take delivery of probably the greatest Lamborghini ever built early next year.